Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,778.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,319.05 and a 1 year high of $1,849.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,759.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,609.35.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WTM. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

