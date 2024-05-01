Significant Wealth Partners LLC Takes $869,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,754 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $728,543,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,671,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,467,099,000 after buying an additional 1,342,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NVIDIA by 99.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,384,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,037,437,000 after buying an additional 1,189,495 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $864.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $860.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $272.40 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $941.55.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

