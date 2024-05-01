Silvaco Group Prices IPO at $17.00-$19.00 Per Share (SVCO)

Silvaco Group (SVCO) plans to raise $108 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, May 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 6,000,000 shares at a price of $17.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Silvaco Group generated $54.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $320,000. Silvaco Group has a market cap of $513.8 million.

Jefferies and TD Cowen acted as the underwriters for the IPO and B. Riley Securities, Craig-Hallum Capital Group and Rosenblatt were co-managers.

Silvaco Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We provide technology computer aided design (TCAD) software as well as electronic design automations (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (SP). (Incorporated in Delaware) These products and services enable semiconductor and photonics companies to increase productivity, accelerate products’ time-to-market, and reduce development and manufacturing costs. Our customers include semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers, who deploy Silvaco’s solutions in production flows across its target markets, including display, power devices, and automotive, among others. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2023. (Note: Silvaco Group disclosed its IPO’s terms – 6.0 million shares at a price range of $17.00 to $19.00 to raise $108.0 million – in an F-1/A filing dated April 30, 2024. Background: Silvaco Group filed its F-1Â on April 12, 2024, without disclosing terms for its IPO. The estimated proceeds figure – $100 million – is a placeholder.) “.

Silvaco Group was founded in 1984 and has 9 employees. The company is located at 4701 Patrick Henry Drive, Building #23 Santa Clara, CA 95054 and can be reached via phone at (408) 567-1000 or on the web at http://www.silvaco.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.