Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 27,524 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,524 shares during the period. Apple makes up 11.1% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $207,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,457,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $858,115,000 after acquiring an additional 62,246 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in Apple by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 113,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,915,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,702,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 301,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.62.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

