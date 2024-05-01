Sirius XM’s (SIRI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 9.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 16.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

