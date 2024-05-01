SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Underperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SOFI. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.08.

SOFI opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.75. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

