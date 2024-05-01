SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.08.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

