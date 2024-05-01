Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 2,317.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 51,903 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 32,811 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.86. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.