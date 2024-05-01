SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of SouthState worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 2.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SouthState by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 220,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.17.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSB opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

