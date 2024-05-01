Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 18,657 shares changing hands.

Get Spanish Mountain Gold alerts:

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$74.59 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spanish Mountain Gold

In related news, Director Lembit Janes bought 161,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$28,175.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 705,500 shares of company stock valued at $122,200. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.