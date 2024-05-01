Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on SFM. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $66.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $26,049.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,377.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $240,441.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $26,049.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,377.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,852 shares of company stock worth $10,032,745 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 127,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $802,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $6,782,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.