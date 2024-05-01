Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Stifel Financial worth $13,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 97.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average is $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $80.86.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also

