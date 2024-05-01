Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $164.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $166.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $174.41 on Monday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

