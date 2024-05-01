Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RAY.A. Desjardins boosted their target price on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stingray Group

Stingray Group Price Performance

About Stingray Group

TSE:RAY.A opened at C$7.50 on Tuesday. Stingray Group has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$8.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.69. The firm has a market cap of C$378.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

(Get Free Report)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.