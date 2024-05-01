Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RAY.A. Desjardins boosted their target price on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.
