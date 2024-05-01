Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) PT Raised to $130.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STRA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Strategic Education Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of STRA opened at $114.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.62. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

