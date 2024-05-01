Strs Ohio Acquires New Shares in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in METC. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $694.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ramaco Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ramaco Resources

About Ramaco Resources

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.