Strs Ohio Buys 11,700 Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) by 151.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Zevra Therapeutics worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZVRA shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $198.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.41% and a negative net margin of 167.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.