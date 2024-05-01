Strs Ohio Buys 3,900 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 14.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 217,556 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,234,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,676,000 after buying an additional 350,729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 19.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 109,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 312,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 227,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593,000.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GNW

Genworth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.