Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,986 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.88.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFBS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

