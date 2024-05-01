Strs Ohio Has $121,000 Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fastly were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fastly by 1,420.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fastly from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,050,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,406,024.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $97,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,225,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $551,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,050,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,406,024.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,201 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,402. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

