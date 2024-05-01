Strs Ohio Has $131,000 Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xencor were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Xencor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,184,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,912,000 after purchasing an additional 433,354 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 65.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,478,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after buying an additional 586,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 555,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 144.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 232,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the period.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 4,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $104,825.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,562.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,351 shares of company stock worth $2,152,417. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $28.96.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XNCR. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

