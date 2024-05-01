Strs Ohio Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 242.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 3.2 %

Verra Mobility stock opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.76 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 41.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verra Mobility

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.