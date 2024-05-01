Strs Ohio Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 245.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 470,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 304,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,802,000 after acquiring an additional 222,280 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCUS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $492,818.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 274,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,505,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,234.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,211,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,299,981.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $492,818.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 274,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,505,662.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,455 shares of company stock worth $1,014,779 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 2.5 %

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 262.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.