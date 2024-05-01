Strs Ohio Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 19.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $318,976.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $406,304.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $318,976.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $406,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $316,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,838.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.89% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $44.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.24 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.18%.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.