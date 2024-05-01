Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 39,618 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 78.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $846,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of ODC opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $78.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.67 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 26.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

