Strs Ohio Invests $151,000 in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 515,841 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 231,021 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Prime Medicine by 726.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 57,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after buying an additional 617,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 296.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Prime Medicine stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $590.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

