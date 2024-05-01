Strs Ohio Purchases 300 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at $349,383,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $176,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $640,326.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,383,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,320 shares of company stock worth $4,669,997 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.39. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 135.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCOI. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

