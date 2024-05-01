Strs Ohio Purchases New Stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,626,000 after acquiring an additional 517,899 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth about $15,593,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 422,016 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,175,000 after buying an additional 371,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,167,000 after buying an additional 260,610 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 0.51. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $253,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,738,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,397,016.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,494.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,115,704 shares of company stock worth $258,482,725 in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

