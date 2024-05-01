Strs Ohio Sells 600 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HI. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,163.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE HI opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $773.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 11.53%.

About Hillenbrand

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.