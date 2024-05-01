Strs Ohio Takes $157,000 Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LB Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $12,053,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 3,075.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in WideOpenWest by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 251,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 98,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WOW opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $297.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 41.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest Profile

(Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.