Strs Ohio Trims Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 190.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,582,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,163,000 after purchasing an additional 499,171 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,574,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,046,000 after purchasing an additional 445,464 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,668,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 424,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 152.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 537,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 324,724 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGNA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

TEGNA Trading Down 0.7 %

TEGNA stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.50.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,667,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

