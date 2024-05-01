Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

