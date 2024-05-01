Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLF

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

SLF stock opened at C$70.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$61.84 and a 12 month high of C$74.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.69.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$18.68 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9036382 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total value of C$1,191,120.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.