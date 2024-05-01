SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $4.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $6.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 94.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

SunPower Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $361.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.73. SunPower has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $356.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.58 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 35.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

