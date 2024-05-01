Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 325.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $949.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,655,672 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $858.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $952.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.78. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.71 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.