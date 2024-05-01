Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $36.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.11. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

