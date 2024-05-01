TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,590.00

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,590 ($45.09) and last traded at GBX 3,460 ($43.46), with a volume of 100108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,460 ($43.46).

The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 590.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,165.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,924.14.

In other TBC Bank Group news, insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze sold 10,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,237 ($40.66), for a total transaction of £328,523.13 ($412,665.66). 23.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

