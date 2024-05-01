TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) PT Raised to $34.00 at Barclays

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s current price.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

FTI opened at $25.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 367.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

