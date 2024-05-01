Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5 %

NVDA stock opened at $864.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $860.82 and a 200-day moving average of $643.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $272.40 and a one year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

