The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAM. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.21.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

NYSE:SAM opened at $278.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.89. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.78 and a 52 week high of $395.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

