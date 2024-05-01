The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 59,905 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $4,490,478.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,098,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,951,580.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SCHW stock opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.33. The company has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $75.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

