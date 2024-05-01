The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) SVP Christian Lucky Sells 1,454 Shares of Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $76,974.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,102.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE GBX opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on GBX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $861,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 248.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 69,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

