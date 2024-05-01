The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Update

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 188,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a market cap of $598.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. Research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.