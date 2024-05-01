The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 2,600 Shares

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,600 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $153,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,224,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,214,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

JOE opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $39.68 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.30.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in St. Joe by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,473,000 after buying an additional 21,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 235,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,952,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

