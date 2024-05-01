The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $6,384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,533,742.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66.

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $6,358,500.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $6,173,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

