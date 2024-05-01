The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $6,384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,533,742.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 29th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00.
- On Monday, April 15th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00.
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66.
- On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $6,358,500.00.
- On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $6,173,250.00.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
