The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 75,000 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $6,384,750.00.
- On Monday, April 15th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00.
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $5,767,691.66.
- On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $6,358,500.00.
- On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00.
TTD opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
