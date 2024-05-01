The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 75,000 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, April 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $6,384,750.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $5,767,691.66.

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $6,358,500.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00.

TTD opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.62.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

