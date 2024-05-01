Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded Thomson Reuters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.67.

TRI opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $161.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

