TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

X has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised TMX Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.13.

TMX Group Price Performance

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$36.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The company has a market cap of C$10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$35.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.60. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$27.57 and a 52 week high of C$37.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TMX Group

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

