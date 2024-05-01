Trade Desk (TTD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Shares of TTD opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.15, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $303,596.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 653,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,495,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
