Truist Financial Lowers ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $160.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s current price.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $125.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day moving average of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $147.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 13,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 13,033 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,081,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.